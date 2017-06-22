Mario Batali Unleashes His Pot Brownie Recipe in Honor of Denver Making the Super Bowl

Personally, I’m not entirely sure that snacking on marijuana baked goods is the best way to follow the intricacies of NFL football, however, if you feel the need to add pot brownies to your Super Bowl spread, you might as well get your recipe from one of the best: Mario Batali.

The renowned Italian chef recently provided his idea of a perfect menu for the big game to the fine people over at Food52. Possibly the most intriguing selection was his choice of dessert, a very Colorado-friendly but federally illegal recipe for “Mario Batali’s Double-Chocolate Pot Brownies.”

“In honor of those Broncos, their crazy mile-high city, and their weed-friendly state, I’m offering a rocky mountain high option,” wrote Batali of the recipe that calls for an “optional” four grams of “high quality marijuana, cleaned and ground” to make “9 good-size brownies.”

The recipe also comes with a warning: “All of the expected disclaimers apply. Make sure you purchase from a trusted dispensary. And if you do ‘indulge,’ make sure you’re not driving and that you’re hanging with cool people. Basically, don’t do anything stupid.” You know, like rooting for the Panthers and their state’s oppressive marijuana laws.

Of course, buying from a “trusted dispensary” isn’t a possibility for the majority of Americans. For those people, you’ll just have to resort to plan B: Making the brownies without pot and eating them after all those beers you drank have left you eating anything in sight.

Get Batali’s recipe here and find more well-crafted pot baking ideas from the likes James Beard Award winner Mindy Segal here to really blow out your party.