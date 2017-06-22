Mariah Carey Has A New "Cooking Show"?

Do you associate Mariah Carey with cooking? No, of course you don’t. No one does. Though we imagine if she did cook, everything would be covered with butterflies and her kitchen would be pink. Clearly, Mimi doesn’t think of herself as much of a chef either in a new video she did for FunnyorDie.com.

Joined by actor Bryan Safi in a new video called "Cooking With Mariah Carey and Also With Bryan," the queen of pop shows viewers how to make the questionable—yet delicious dish—Frito pie. They chose a Frito­-centered meal because it’s pretty much all they know how to make.

As for her best tip: Always wear a giant ring when cooking. Oh, and flip your hair to give that extra bit of flair.

Check out the video at FunnyorDie.com.

