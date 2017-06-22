Maple Bacon and Beer Cheese Are The Best Way to Dress Up Your Tater Tots

Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

It’s the Holidays. That special time of year jam-packed with friends and family hangs, yuletide bliss, and sweet comfort food. Get extra cozy this holiday season and tuck into a big plate of Beer Cheddar & Maple Bacon Tots. Quick, delicious, and happy inducing.

Beer Cheddar & Maple Bacon Tater Tots

Tots

  • 6 strips of bacon
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 2 pounds frozen tater tots
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 or 2 jalapenos, sliced
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • Handful of fresh cilantro
  • Hot sauce, to serve

Beer Cheese Sauce

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup your favorite beer
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 3 cups shredded sharp (aged) cheddar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the bacon on it in a single layer. Baste the tops of the bacon with the maple syrup. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden and crispy all over. Transfer to a rack to cool and candy for 5 minutes, then crumble the bacon into bits.

Next, prepare the tots according to the package directions. While the tots are cooking, prepare the cheese sauce. 

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-heat and melt the butter. When melted, add the flour and garlic and, while constantly whisking, cook for 1 minute. Whisking still, pour in the milk in a slow and steady stream until it's all smooth. Whisk in the beer, salt, paprika, and cayenne and bring the sauce to a simmer over medium heat. When simmering, cook for 5 minutes then decrease the temperature to low. Working 1 cup at a time, stir in the cheese until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat.

Portion the tots into 1 large (or several smaller) serving dishes, then cover with cheese, scallions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Serve with any extra cheese sauce, sour cream, and a nice glass of beer, for good measure.

 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up