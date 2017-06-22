Man Quits Job via Cake in Delicious Resignation

Quitting a job is never easy. Unless you do it the Half Baked way—then it’s very easy. But for most employees, resigning means you’re leaving behind people you’ve been working with for years. Maybe they’ve become your friends. At the very least, you have a fond memory of getting hammered with them at the Christmas party (albeit a very hazy fond memory).

Mark Herman, a newscast director at KOLD-TV in Tucson, Arizona, was worried about how his coworkers might feel about his decision to leave them for another TV station, so he decided to soften the blow the best way he could think of: by printing his resignation letter on a cake.

“I knew they’d be disappointed in my departure,” Herman told JimRomenesko.com. “So I decided that I should resign via cake—not only because nobody can be mad or sad at a cake, but also because I’m a bit of a joker, and a cake of resignation is pretty damn hilarious.”

The white cake with strawberry filling and whipped cream frosting garnered national attention after Herman posted it to Reddit—which means watch out, English-speaking world: You’re about to be flooded with resignation cakes from millennials leaving their current IT jobs to follow their dreams of building their own smartphone app.

