Males Prioritize Sex Over Food, According to New Study of Horny Worms

What can a species of small worms teach us about the priorities of men? New research shows that, for worms at least, a male’s desire for sex, even at the expense of food, may be deeply ingrained in the gender’s biology, even down to specific cells.

In a paper published in the journal Nature, scientists at University College London and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine looked at the difference between the two sexes of Nematode worms—which was the first animal to ever have its genome sequenced. This extensive knowledge allowed researchers to hone in on what are referred to as MCMs, or mystery cells of the male. The study found that sexually mature male Nematodes prioritized differently than non-males (which, for this species, are actually hermaphrodites), showing a preference for finding a mate over food and leading researchers to believe that MCMs—which are only found in males—might be the cause.

Though there are obvious differences between humans and worms—one catches fish, the other is bait—Scott Emmons, who co-authored the study, spoke to some larger takeaways. “Though the work is carried out in a small worm, it nevertheless gives us a perspective that helps us appreciate and possibly understand the variety of human sexuality, sexual orientation, and gender identification,” he said to The Independent.

This study might also give guys an easy excuse next time they’re late for dinner.

