From the Maker of the Cherpumple Comes the Six-Layer Cereal Cake

© Julie Richards
Justine Sterling
June 22, 2017

Self-decribed showman and blogger-annointed dessert whiz Charles Phoenix made headlines for creating the Cherpumple, a sweet take on the turducken consisting of a cherry pie, a pumpkin pie and an apple pie baked into a cake. Now he's one-upped himself with a Six-Layer Milk-Soaked Cereal Cake with Frosted Flakes Frosting.

Here are the layers: Apple Jacks with spice cake, Trix with blue velvet cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch with yellow cake, Peanut Butter Crunch with chocolate cake, Froot Loops with red cake and Cocoa Puffs with white cake. It’s a towering work of sugary brilliance. What to drink with it? Cereal milk, of course, which is a natural byproduct of the recipe.

He's even provided a recipe.

Related: 7 Things You Definitely Did Not Know About Red Velvet Cake 
Stoners, Rejoice: Ben & Jerry's Releasing Bob Marley Ice Cream 
6 Incredible Coffee Ice Creams Made with Means from Cult Roasters

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up