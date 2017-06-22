Make Your Next Meal a Mystery with Seamless Roulette

Seamless users are often plagued by food delivery indecision. Is it a Chinese night or a pizza night? Or what about tacos? We could totally do tacos. Three bright young men want you to stop wasting that time. Today, Mike Lacher, Chris Baker and Bryan Denman launched Seamless Roulette for the Internet to enjoy. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a web app that will order you random food from a Seamless restaurant in your area. Just put in your Seamless login, how much money you’re willing to spend and which of your preloaded Seamless addresses you plan to eat at today. Random selection takes care of the rest. Of course there are potential complications, like the possibility that Seamless will try to shut the whole thing down, but the creators are hopeful. “We’re doing this in good faith, just as a funny experiment. Hopefully they’ll think it’s cool," says Lacher. "If not, I’ll still happily order Thai food through them in the future.”

We already ate today, but we’re definitely going to give this a spin tomorrow for lunch.

NOTE: The app does ask you to input your Seamless ID, but if they guys were really identity thieves they probably wouldn't have gone to the trouble of telling us who they were.

