Make Your Emoji Keyboard a Little More Vegan with VegEmoji

There is an old joke that goes a little something like this: The only thing vegans love more than animals is talking about how they’re vegan. Well maybe now they’ll text about being vegan instead. Rapper Lil B and vegan food company Follow Your Heart just released VegEmoji, the first vegan emoji app.

In the iTunes App Store, VegEmoji is billed as a way “to spread positivity, sustainability and a healthy, plant-based lifestyle with the world!” It’s the brainchild of L.A.-based vegan food company Follow Your Heart, which makes products like Vegenaise and vegan cheeses. More than just a fun way to share your vegan lifestyle, it also serves as a not-so-subtle marketing tool for the company: A number of emojis are Follow Your Heart products. But you don’t have to share images of just Vegenaise bottles; there are plenty of other cute vegan cheese and smiling carrot icons to send around, too.

To get the app off the ground, Follow Your Heart reached out to rapper Lil B, who, despite not being a vegan, has shown an affinity for cooking and also had success with his own emoji sharing app, Basemoji. In an interview with Daily Dot, the rapper—whose real name is Brandon McCartney—stated, “I don’t normally like to align myself with companies, but I really support what they are doing.” Also, somewhat surprisingly, Lil B claims he and a partner designed and coded the apps themselves.

The app is free, and it could be just the thing for those of us who are sick and tired of using the same poop emoji so often that it has lost all meaning.

