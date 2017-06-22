Make These Pancakes the Foundation of Your Morning Routine

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

I view pancakes like I view bread. A starting point. A foundation to be built on. Sure, a pancake with some butter and maple syrup is delicious. But let’s push the envelope.

The world really is your oyster here. You could top these with fresh fruit, pulled pork, blueberry compote, oysters...I may not rock the oyster one, but the possibilities are endless.

Maple Buttermilk Pancakes

Serves 4

2½ cups flour

2 tablespoons maple sugar

2 tablespoons baking power

1½ teaspoons salt

2 eggs, beaten

2½ cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat the oven to 250°.

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, maple sugar, baking powder and salt. Whisk in the eggs, buttermilk, maple syrup and melted butter, and combine until the batter is smooth.

Preheat a pan on medium high. Spray with cooking spray and ladle in ¼ cup–size dollops of the batter. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping when bubbles form on the top of the pancakes. Cook for another 1 to 2 minutes on the other side.

Place finished pancakes in the oven to keep warm until serving.

About Dennis Prescott: I am a Canadian musician turned passionate cook with an ever-growing obsession for all things food. I’ve yet to meet an egg I didn’t like, could live on Southern BBQ, and am a proud Maritimer both in heart and in kitchen. From burgers to lobster bisque and everything in between, the ultimate goal of my blog is to help in getting us back to the table, eating as an experience and really savoring every bite.

Check out his blog dennistheprescott.com and follow him on Instagram at @dennistheprescott.

