Maine Just Turned Up One of the World’s Rarest Lobsters

Experts say an orange-brown split-colored lobster found off the coast of Maine last week is so rare that only 1-in-50 million will have a similar appearance. This is one time you definitely don’t want to hear the market price.

The lobster in question is especially unique because it has some key difference from other split-colored lobsters. Whereas most have their color split completely down the middle, this lobster is only split on its tail and claws; its body is all brown. Additionally, though most split lobsters are hermaphrodites, this one is female. “There's probably quite a few genetic mutations that created that type of pattern,” Adam Baukus, a scientist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, was quoted as saying.

Like the recently caught albino lobster before it, this crustacean is not destined for a pot of boiling water. Apparently, it has already become a bit of a tourist attraction at the Pine Point Fisherman’s Co-Op in Scarborough, Maine. And the Maine State Aquarium has supposedly already expressed interest in taking in the cross-colored sea creature, though where the lobster will end up is still yet to be decided. For now, she has a tank all her own.

Meanwhile, no one seems to know who caught the rare lobster. Though I bet the fisherman will come forward once this celebrity lobster starts signing endorsement deals.

Consider the rare split-colored lobster: unusual catch turns up in Maine http://t.co/R3JsumvS3p — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) July 7, 2015

