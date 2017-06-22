Mad Men Is Sponsoring the Most Mad Men Restaurant Week Ever

A rib eye and a martini—they knew how to do lunch on Mad Men. And along with OpenTable the iconic show is bringing that experience to the rest of the us in New York. From March 23-29 about three dozen old-school New York eateries are hosting diners for either a two-course lunch or, if you want to be a bit more Draper-esque, just two cocktails. The restaurants include places that were New York dining landmarks during the Mad Men era—think Delmonico’s, Barbetta, 21 Club. Whether you get lunch or the two cocktails it will cost you $19.69 (the year in which left off in the first half of this season).

It’s true, some of the restaurants aren’t quite as hip as they were back in the ‘60s, but they can still put out a solid steak. Not to mention that this is an excellent excuse to throw back a couple cocktails during lunch hour. Just tell your boss you’re being culturally appropriate.

Reservations at all the participating restaurants are available now.