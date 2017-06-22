The Machines Have Risen: Drone Food Delivery Is Already Here

It’s always when we’re at our most hungry that our takeout will take over an hour to arrive.

The food delivery business is ripe with competition, and one company hopes speedy delivery is one way to get out in front of the crowd. Enter FoodPanda, the world’s largest food delivery service, that is employing drone delivery airdrop food to front doors in as little as 20 minutes.

Sound too good to be true? This service is already available in Hong Kong where delivery time has been cut in half, and now they are ready to roll it out to other markets served by FoodPanda, which include India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. “The technical solutions [of drone delivery] will be available over the next months,” said Ralf Wenzel, CEO of FoodPanda, told Forbes.

As for when it’s coming to America, that depends on the company figuring out the technical and regulatory issues. The US is among several countries that have restrictive drone laws in place limiting things like where and at what altitude drones can fly.

Complications aside, it could be a real game changer in the delivery world. Just think: No more delivery guys zipping the wrong direction up a one-way street on their mopeds.