Mac and Cheese Balls Are a Perfect Last-Minute Party Snack

In our continuing collaboration with Spoon University, we challenge some of the most creative chefs we know to get, well, a little more creative. Armed with nothing but a pantry stocked with college-dorm staples, a coffee maker and a toaster oven, The Meatball Shop’s Daniel Holzman hacks his way to a batch of gooey-tasty Mac and Cheese Balls. They're perfect for Super Bowl Sunday and the leftovers will help cure your Monday hangover.

Check out the complete recipe below. For more brilliant chef ideas for dorm kitchens, watch Jamie Bissonnette make a potato-chip omelet and an easy Bloody Mary with a surprising secret ingredient.

Mac and Cheese Balls

Ingredients

Macaroni

10 cups water

2 boxes macaroni

1 tbsp butter

Meatball

1 lb ground beef

1/2 lb cheddar cheese, grated

1 egg

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 1/2 tsp salt

2 boxes of prepared macaroni

Cheese Sauce

2 tbsp butter

2 cups milk

1 packet cheese powder from mac n cheese package

Instructions

For Macaroni

Add dry noodles to clean, empty coffee pot. Fill clean coffee maker with 10 cups of water and press brew. Drain water and mix in butter.

For Meatballs

Preheat toaster oven to 450 degrees.

Mix all ingredients until thoroughly combined, but take care not to completely smash the noodles. Roll into 12 equal-sized balls.

Put meatballs in the toaster oven and bake for 12 minutes.

For Cheese Sauce

Heat milk in clean coffee maker until simmering.

Add butter and cheese sauce packet and stir.

