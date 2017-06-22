Look at These Famous Photos of America Recreated with Junk Food

Feast your eyes on this junk. For the past few years, photographers Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman have been collaborating on a project known as “Processed Views: Surveying the Industrial Landscape,” which focuses on recreating the photographic work of Carleton Watkins, one of America’s great early photographers, with junk food.

Seeing landscapes built out of Fruit Loops and chasms made of marshmallows is pretty cool, but the artists believe in the substance behind their style. “ 'Processed Views' interprets the frontier of industrial food production: the seductive and alarming intersection of nature and technology,” the two say on their website. “As we move further away from the sources of our food, we head into uncharted territory replete with unintended consequences for the environment and for our health.”

Marshmallow Chasm

White Bread Mountain

They specifically chose to mimic photos of Watkins based on the background of his work: “His sublime views framed the American West as a land of endless possibilities and significantly influenced the creation of the first national parks. However, many of Watkins' photographs were commissioned by the corporate interests of the day: the railroad, mining, lumber and milling companies. His commissions served as both documentation of and advertisement for the American West.”

So what are you to think as you gaze upon a work such as “Flamin’ Hot Monolith,” a landscape created from Wonder Bread? Well, you know Chester Cheetah’s old catchphrase: “It ain’t easy…contemplating the current state of America’s reliance on industrial farming.”

Flamin' Hot Monolith

