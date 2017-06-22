A Look at America’s Biggest Tomato Party

Tomatoes: We grow ’em, we cook ’em, they’re the official fruit/vegetable of the summer. But down in Nashville they take their tomatoes to a different level entirely.

The Tomato Art Festival has been going on for 10 years, and it includes everything from a tomato haiku contest to a Bloody Mary competition to a beautiful tomato tournament in which people can win real cash money for dressing up their tomatoes in outfits.

The event began in 2004 with an exhibit of tomato work in East Nashville’s Art and Invention Gallery, and has since grown into weekend-long party, 40,000 people strong. It’s a mix of state fair, music festival and culinary happening.

Anyone who wants to dress up a tomato or drink their weight in Bloody Mary’s can get tickets here. The festival runs Friday and Saturday in venues throughout East Nashville.

If you can’t make it though, here’s some of what you’ll be missing:

