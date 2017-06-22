This London Pop-Up Wants to Serve Your Dog a Holistic 5-Course Meal

Your poor dog has been eating dry, bland food out of a bag for too long. Why not treat him to a night out on the town featuring a luxurious five-course meal? And it’s all for a good cause.

This weekend, London will be home to a two-day pop-up restaurant called The Curious Canine Kitchen. This “holistic restaurant for four-legged friends” claims to be the first place in the UK to serve up high-end, freshly prepared meals specifically for dogs. For £20, your pet will eat like a king with a menu featuring tripe with seaweed and kale puree, crispy paddywack with reishi mushroom flaxseed cream and chia pudding with gluten-free cinnamon quinoa dog biscuits. As if that’s not enough pampering, the whole meal will be served by waiters.

The event is being put together by Natty Mason, described by The Daily Mail as a “spiritual dog trainer.” “I am impassioned to provoke a rethink in healthy canine dining and hope that this event, the first of its kind here, inspires better doggie dinners across the UK,” he told the Mail.

This unique dog dinner is raising money and awareness for Amazon CARES, a charity benefiting street dogs and cats in Iquitos, Peru. The limited event features just two servings a day at four tables on April 11 and 12.

Oh, and humans can come hungry as well. There’ll also be some people food served up.

[h/t The Daily Mail]

