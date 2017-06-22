London Pop-Up Offering ‘Michelin-Star Style’ Brunch for Dogs

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but brunch takes the crown as most pretentious. And now, for one week only this month, brunch is going from snooty to snouty with a pop-up restaurant in London offering a three-course doggy brunch made strictly for canines.

Chelsea’s Bluebird restaurant, in a partnership with pet store brand Pet Pavilion, will be operating a “Bites & Bones Pop-Up” from April 27 to May 1. “Bring your beloved pet pooch to our courtyard and treat them to a real ‘Michelin-star’ style doggy dining experience with three course set menu for dogs and even ‘Pooch Hooch’ doggy beer!” Bluebird says on its website. “Not to mention exciting activities like doggy disco and workshops that will get everyone excited.” Of course, I assumed there would be a doggy disco, but it’s good to have it confirmed in writing.

As for the meal itself, pooches start things off with “venison sausage, beefy brown rice, served with a beef broth,” before moving on to a main course of “chicken and lamb ‘Barkenberg’ loaf,” and wrapping things up with a “sweet potato and peanut butter macaroon with a doggy gelato filling” for dessert. And if your dog is a teetotaler, don’t worry, Pet Pavillion says that outside of “Pooch Hooch,” the event will also feature “puppachinos.” No word on exactly what doggy beer and cappuccinos are made of, but it’s probably at least a step up from toilet water.

As for humans, “matching espresso martinis” will be served so you can party along with your pup. Getting drunk with your dog: the perfect Sunday afternoon.

