London Is Getting a Peanut Butter Toast Bar and We're Extremely Jealous

It's only 12 days into the new year and we already feel punished for not living across the pond.

London-based nut butter company Pip & Nut have announced plans to open a peanut butter toast pop-up bar at Selfridges Food Hall.

According to Time Out London, toppings will range from the familiar (strawberries, grated apple and maple syrup) to the unordinary (chili, avocado and coriander). They'll then be paired with various nut butters and served on either rye or sourdough bread.

While the breakfast option will set customers back £3 for one slice and £5 for two slices, it's certainly a healthier alternative to your morning bagel and cream cheese or – dare we say it – doughnut.

We'll be patiently awaiting news of a Pip & Nut pop-up in the States. In the meantime, we'll just have to resort to store-bought ingredients and the ever-so-dreaded morning manual labor.