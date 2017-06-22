2016 is right around the corner so I guess we shouldn’t be totally surprised that the future is happening now. This past year, one of those formerly futuristic technologies, biofuels made from food waste, saw some serious inroads around the world. New Zealand is running cars on beer. Cheese is powering houses in France. Scotland is even making fuel out of whiskey waste. It sounds more like the ingredients for a fun party than the way to make the gasoline.

The trend seems set to continue as we head into the new year: Officials in London recently announced that by this March, 3,000 of the city’s 8,900 buses will be running on B20 green diesel, a blended biodiesel that, according to producer Argent Energy, is made in part from “tallow, a residue from the meat industry, and used cooking oil (UCO) which is a waste from the catering sector.”

Transport for London buses director Mike Weston spoke to the program’s benefits. “This improvement, which will reduce CO2 emissions by 21,000 tonnes each year, is being introduced now with no extra spend needed and no long delay for the fitting of new kit,” he said in a press release.

This latest step is part of London’s goal of having all of their double decker buses running on hybrid fuels by 2020. That’s a lot of tallow and cooking oil. Hopefully the catering industry can keep up. Maybe it’s time for another royal wedding?

Related: How to Incorporate Solar Solutions Into Your Life

Guess Which Country Wants to Use Whiskey to Clean Up Nuclear Waste

One Fisherman's Trash Is Another Kid's Treasured School Lunch