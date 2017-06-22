The Loco Moco Will Cure Your Loco Hangover

© The Arsenal at Bluejacket
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: The Arsenal at Bluejacket, Washington DC

What: Hawaii has a serious knack for smashing all-American and distinctly Asian foods together (Spam musubi, anyone?). And as far as hangover cures go, another Hawaiian favorite, the deceptively simple Loco Moco is pretty brilliant. The classic Loco Moco is white rice, hamburger patties, and a fried egg but Arsenal at Bluejacket, in Washington, DC, features it on their brunch menu adorned with mushroom gravy and spicy togarashi, a Japanese chili pepper.

Wash it down with: A Bloody will do the trick, but it's wiser to dip into Arsenal's impressive beer selection, brewed on site; and what goes better with burgers, even burgers on rice, than a beer?

Related: The Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
A Little Congee Every Day Keeps the Hangover Away 
Make These Pancakes the Foundation of Your Morning Routine

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up