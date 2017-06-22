Lobster Roll, Meet BLT

One of summer's ultimate luxury eats is a properly made lobster roll. And while there is nothing wrong with the simplicity of a little melted butter or mayonnaise, everything needs a reinvention sometimes.

I built this lobster roll BLT style. A little sweet from the maple bacon and a little spicy from the cayenne, this lobster roll is sure to keep your summertime sandwich game on point.

Lobster Roll BLT

Ingredients

For the Lobster

3 1.5-lb lobsters, uncooked

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon chives chopped

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Sea salt

Pepper

For the Bacon

8 strips of smoked bacon

1 tablespoon maple syrup

To Serve

4 9-inch sub rolls

2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

2 cups lettuce

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and lay out bacon slices. Baste the bacon with maple syrup and bake, turning halfway through, for 25 to 30 minutes, until nice and crispy.

While the bacon is cooking, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Place your lobster in the pot, cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes (the lobster will turn bright red).

Transfer the cooked lobster onto a rack to cool for a few minutes. Crack your lobsters and pick the meat, trying to keep the claws whole. Cut any large pieces into 1/2-inch chunks.

Combine lobster, mayonnaise, lemon, chives and cayenne in a large bowl, and mix. Season with salt and pepper.

To build your sandwiches, spoon lobster into the rolls and top with 2 strips of bacon, 2 slices of tomato and a few lettuce leaves. Top with parsley.

