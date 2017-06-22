Lobster Breakfast Tacos Will Change How You Brunch Forever

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible?

There are few breakfasts more luxurious than lobster and soft scrambled eggs. This recipe is decadent, delicious, and reasonably quick to prepare. Perfect for your holiday weekend brunch at home.

Lobster Breakfast Tacos with Soft Scrambled Eggs, Goat Cheese and Avocado Cream

Serves 4-6

3 1 /2 lbs live lobsters

Avocado Cream

1 large, ripe avocado

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon smoked sea salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Eggs

8 eggs

1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

1/2 lb goat cheese

Salt & pepper

8 8-inch tortillas, corn or flour

1 lime

1 bunch of cilantro

1. Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl filled with water/ice. Drop lobster in the boiling water, and cook for 10 minutes.

2. Remove and allow to cool on a baking tray for a few minutes.

3. Crack your lobsters and remove the meat from the claws and body. Cut the lobster into 1/2 inch pieces, keeping the claws intact. Set aside.

4. In a food processor, combine avocado, yogurt, lime, salt, and spices. Process for 1 - 2 minutes until smooth. Set aside until you're ready to assemble your tacos.

5. Lightly grease a large saucepan with oil and crack the eggs into it.

6. Place the pan on a cold burner, and turn the heat to low.

7. Whisk eggs gently and continuously. If they start to stick, or the pan gets too hot, remove from the heat for a few seconds to cool and then continue whisking. After about 5 minutes, fold in butter, chives, 1/2 cup of goat cheese, and lobster and season with salt and pepper. Reserve the claws.

8. Fill tortillas with 1 tablespoon of avocado cream and 2 tablespoons of eggs. Garnish with lime, goats cheese, fresh cilantro, and a lobster claw.

