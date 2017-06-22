This Loaded Souvlaki Brunch is No Street Meat

Where: MP Taverna, Astoria, Queens

What: Souvlaki: The grilled meat that is a staple of cheap Greek eats, is usually found wrapped in a pita being eaten on the run. And while souvlaki from your neighborhood food cart is a solid hangover cure on its own, it's even better at Michael Psilakis's MP Taverna in Astoria, where it gets brunched up with the addition of an egg. Spicy Greek lamb sausage, onions, feta, egg, and French fries right in the pita —if this doesn't set you straight, nothing will.

Wash it down with: When Bloody Marys are on the menu by the pitcher, how do you say no?

