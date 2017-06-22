These Are The Breakfast Nachos We've Been Looking For

© Little Donkey
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Little Donkey, Cambridge MA

What: If the idea of breakfast nachos sounds amazing to you, good news: They've been around for years and they're called chilaquiles. The classic Mexican morning dish of fried-up tortillas topped with salsa, egg, and all manner of other goodness. At Little Donkey, the new Boston restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chefs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, they’re made with a salsa rojo and come piled with egg, avocado, cotija cheese, and braised steak or chicken, if this pile of awesome isn’t enough to sate your hunger. 

Wash it down with: The “Donkey Punch,” made with house-infused Szechuan peppercorn rum and served in a halved grapefruit. 

