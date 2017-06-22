A Little Congee Every Day Keeps the Hangover Away

Where: Range, Washington DC

What: The Chinese know that congee—a thin rice porridge—is an ideal breakfast to soothe the stomach. And many a Southerner knows that country ham improves just about everything. So chef Bryan Voltaggio's Country Ham Congee sounds like a slam-dunk of a brunch to us. It starts with brown and basmati rice, cooked down with onions and scallions, ham broth and parmesan, all then topped with a fried egg, of course. And the real kicker is a "Red Eye Gravy" that smothers the bowl. It's a rich sauce of coffee and butter, with more crisp ham on top.

Wash it down with: For something as dark and brooding as coffee gravy, try the Maradona, with espresso, Coke, and bitter Fernet. If you'd rather stay on the lighter side, go with the Something With Bubbles—champagne, St. Germain, and Aperol infused sous-vide with strawberry, orange, and pineapple.

