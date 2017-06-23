Listen to the Beautiful Sounds of This Guy Making Breakfast

I don’t know about you, but on a Monday morning, I barely have enough energy to make coffee, let alone a full meal.

So hats off to musician Andrew Huang, who had the gumption to turn the most important meal of the day into a mini musical masterpiece that he calls his “Breakfast Samba.” Using breakfast sounds like an egg frying, spoons clacking and a well-placed pancake flip, Huang reminds us that you don’t need a nasty hangover to be hyper-aware of all the morning noises happening around you.

This video is far from the well-known YouTuber’s first foray into making music videos out of random noises. Previous hits include a cover of the hit “99 Red Balloons” played entirely on red balloons and the theme from Breaking Bad played using meth lab equipment. But unlike the Breaking Bad version, the cooking in his latest video won’t get him arrested.

