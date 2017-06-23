Life Hack: The Easiest Way to Peel Potatoes

At this point, you’ve probably made up your mind about Dave Hax. Either that or you don’t know who he is—in which case, congratulations, you don’t waste half of your life on the Internet. The mostly faceless YouTube life hack guru with his endearingly dorky approach to making videos has reached nearly a million followers and racked up 46 videos with over a million views on his YouTube channel.

We’ve already seen him turn a plastic bottle into a spoon and commit the perfect pizza crime. Of course, he’s back again (he’s usually back a couple times a week)—this time providing us with a very unique way to peel potatoes.

If you hate using a potato peeler (and who doesn’t), Dave shows us how one well-placed knife cut and a bit of boiling can provide you with potatoes where you can quickly and simply just pull the peels off.

Mr. Hax (not his real name) calls this method “super quick,” which is a bit misleading. The actual peeling part is super quick, but you still need to take the time to boil potatoes and then dunk them in cold water. Still, if you’ve never seen potatoes peeled this way, it is super interesting. Take a look.

[h/t Boing Boing]

