Let the Bologna Pony Run Over Your Hangover

Where: Townsman, Boston

What: We’ve seen sweet-savory hangover cures before, but none quite as ambitious as the “Bologna Pony.” Let’s call it a pancake sandwich — two "everything" pancakes, griddled with taleggio cheese, bologna, shaved quick pickled vegetables, and sunny side up eggs. Oh, and maple syrup — pretty much the only brunch staple this crazy plate didn’t already have.

Wash it down with: The “Gin & Juice” hits just the right balance between healthy and, er, not: Gin, carrot, ginger and lime.

