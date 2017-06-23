This Lego McNugget Vending Machine Combines Two of Your Childhood Favorites

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

It’s amazing what you can do with Legos these days. Thanks to their line of Mindstorms products, you can build working robots and other functional mechanisms. Armed with all this tech, the YouTube channel Astonishing Studios decided to construct a machine that dispenses four-piece boxes of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets because…I don’t know, I guess the drive thru is too taxing.

Whatever the reason, this hand-built machine accepts two euro coins, spitting out a box of McNuggets and a dipping sauce in return. It’s a fun little DIY vending machine.

Unfortunately, on a practical level, it has plenty of shortcomings. The small Lego machine doesn’t have much of a McNugget holding capacity – though that’s probably best, being that it’s also not heated. Customers also don’t have a choice in their dipping sauce; instead, you’re stuck with whatever happens to pop out. (Sweet and sour? Gross.)

Oh yeah, and the coin box can easily be robbed if you simply have the proper Lego axis piece. Or you could just rob the whole thing because it is made out of Legos.

Still, it sure beats the crap out of all the non-McNugget dispensing stuff I built with Legos when I was a kid. The little Lego people living in a lame Lego house I put together years ago now seems quaint. It was like living in preindustrial Lego times.

Related: When Should You Eat McDonald's Breakfast: A Flowchart 
One Woman's Passionate Plea for the McRib 
7 Grown-Up Versions of Your Favorite After School Snacks

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up