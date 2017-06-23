Learn to Make Reverse Hard-Boiled Eggs with Yolks on the Outside

If you’re looking to learn a new cooking parlor trick, here’s an interesting one from Japan: Create a reverse hard-boiled egg. The key is to move the yolk while it's still inside the shell.

Sound difficult? Well, it kind of is. The white-and-yellow swap is achieved by getting a perfect amount of centrifugal force by twirling the egg around in a stocking. If performed incorrectly, you can end up with any variation between an egg that looks relatively normal to an egg that is completely scrambled on the inside. The site Rocket News 24 was able to find plenty of failed attempts on Twitter.

Whether you want to give the experiment a go or not, the video of the experiment is amazing. Whether our breakfast sandwich will taste the same is something we are not willing to mess with.

[h/t Neatorama]

