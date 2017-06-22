Learn How to Make Realistic-Looking Fake Candy Teeth for Halloween

Looking to celebrate Halloween in the scariest, most ironic way possible? Why not chow down on some homemade candy teeth? Teeth chewing teeth! Is there anything wilder than that?!

The idea comes from the always interesting site Instructables, where user Randofo has provided a ten-step process to go from nothing to chewable hard candy molars. As with many of these projects, the hardest part appears to be building the mold, which can be done using food-safe silicon rubber and an old set of dentures that you’ve probably been hanging onto since grandma died, but come on, it’s time to let go. Grandma would have wanted her teeth turned into a mold for making candy teeth anyway. She loved Halloween.

“Have you ever had that wonderful dream where all your teeth become loose and fall out? Have you woken up and wished that you could eat your teeth in real life?” Randofo writes on the website. “Now you can!” Or even better than that crazy idea, give away fake but real-looking teeth at your Halloween party. Kids are completely onto the ol’ peeled-grapes-as-eyeballs and cold-spaghetti-as-hair trick anyway.

[h/t Laughing Squid]

