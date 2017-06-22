Lay’s Unveils This Year’s ‘Do Us a Flavor’ Finalist

Lay’s annual “Do Us a Flavor” campaign – allowing potato chip fans to suggest crazy new flavors – has spawned some pretty ridiculous creations since it was first launched back in 2012 – ideas like Chicken & Waffles and Cappuccino. By comparison, this year’s final four might seem relatively tame, but it’s still a unique lineup by chip standards.

Lay’s is apparently going with a regional theme this time around. The options are Kettle Cooked Greektown Gyro, Wavy West Coast Truffle Fries, Southern Biscuits and Gravy and New York Rueben. As in years past, the public will have the chance to try out the new flavors (which will be hitting store shelves soon) and then vote on their favorite from July 27th to October 18th. The person who submitted the winning flavor ideas will receive a $1 million prize.

Yahoo Food briefly profiled each of the four finalists whose ideas were selected this time around. Probably the most interesting revelation is that the guy who submitted New York Rueben doesn’t even live in New York anymore. He lives in Pennsylvania. What? A Philly cheesesteak isn’t good enough for you, dude? At least the woman who suggested West Coast Truffle Fries is from California.

