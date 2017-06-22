Lauren Conrad Is the Newest Celebrity to Teach You How to Cook

Watch out Gwyneth Paltrow, Lauren Conrad is coming for you. The former Hills star just announced that her next book will center on food and dining. Conrad is the author of six best­selling books, a hit website and has become a dispenser of advice on everything from fashion to hair to friendship. So why wouldn’t we turn to her for cute dinner party ideas also?

The book, called Lauren Conrad Celebrate is set for an April 5, 2016 release. It will focus on cooking, entertaining, and crafts/hobbies, according to Harper Collins.

We aren’t exactly sure what recipes will make it into the book, but if it looks anything like her Instagram feed, we know the food will be picture perfect and most likely pink (the girl likes her sparkling rosé and roses). She also does make the occasional delicious looking dessert:

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Feb 17, 2014 at 9:02pm PST

We can only hope that in addition to food the book will also feature tips on how to pose your dogs perfectly for when people come over as she seems to be an expert at that.

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 18, 2015 at 8:28am PDT

