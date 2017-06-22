Latke Poutine: How Canada Does Hanukkah

The word poutine translates to happy in every language—at least every language I know. It's the embodiment of comfort food, and the fantastic creative vehicle to build on this holiday season.

Topped with smoked salmon and sour cream gravy, this Latke Poutine is a twist on 2 classic dishes, and the perfect indulgence for your holiday celebrations.

Latke Poutine with Smoked Salmon & Sour Cream Gravy

Serves 4 - 6

For the latkes:

2 lbs russet potatoes, peeled

1 small white onion

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup potato starch

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Sunflower (or vegetable) oil, for frying

For the gravy:

3 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 shallot, grated

1 clove of garlic, grated

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 1/2 cups vegetable stock

8 ounces sour cream

Salt & pepper

For assembly:

7 ounces smoked salmon

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup cheese curds

1 tablespoon fresh dill

Instructions

Using a box grater (or grating blade of a food processor), grate the potatoes and onions into a large bowl. Season with 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, and toss together. Working in batches, wrap potato mixture in a kitchen towel and ring out excess liquid. The goal is to get the potato mixture as dry as possible. Transfer to a bowl, add the eggs, potato starch, and baking powder. Mix well.

Heat 1 inch of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Working in batches, drop in 1 tablespoon portions of the potato mixture. Fry each side until golden brown (3 - 4 minutes per side). Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper to blot excess grease.

While the latkes are frying away, prepare the gravy. Heat a saucepan over medium heat and melt 3 tablespoons of butter. When melted, whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute, until the mixture is bubbling and frothy. Whisk in the grated garlic and shallot and cook 1 minute longer. Pour in the stock, and whisk until simmering and thickened (about 3 minutes). Add the sour cream and cayenne, and bring to a simmer. When simmering, remove from heat and season with salt and pepper.

Portion out the cooked latkes in 2 serving dishes. Top each with a ladle of gravy, 1/2 the cheese curds and smoked salmon, a few dollops of extra sour cream, and sprinkle over the dill leaves. Serve immediately.

