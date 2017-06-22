Last Lunch Menu from the Titanic to Be Auctioned Off

Attention, historical menu collectors: On September 30, Lion Heart Autographs will be auctioning off a small collection of items from the Titanic, including a lunch menu from the day before the doomed ship sank—its final lunch service.

According to The Independent, auctioneers estimate the menu will sell for between $50,000 and $70,000, though a higher price is also a possibility. Regardless, the only people who will be able to afford it would have also been rich enough to enjoy that final lunch in the Titanic’s first-class dining room on April 14, 1912. If you’re more of a Leonardo DiCaprio/Jack Dawson type, the auction allows a peek into what kind of meals were served on a luxury ship over a century ago.

The full menu reveals a large selection of items divided between sections of “luncheon,” “from the grill,” “buffet” and “cheese,” offering up things like multiple soups, grilled mutton chops, Norwegian anchovies and Roquefort cheese, just to pick a few things at random. Oh, and “iced draught Munich Lager Beer” was also available.

The crumpled menu originally belonged to first-class passenger Abraham Lincoln Salomon, who oddly happened to have it stashed inside his pocket while he was whisked away on the notorious “Lifeboat No. 1”—a 40-passenger lifeboat that carried just five wealthy passengers and seven crew members to safety.

Though the menu is for the ship’s final lunch, there was one more meal served before the Titanic sunk: dinner. David Lowenherz, owner of the New York–based Lion Heart Autographs, says he believes a copy of that menu is preserved in a museum.

Let that be a lesson to all of you who think there are no benefits to hoarding.

