Send Off Summer With These 11 Delicious Inspirations Perfect For Labor Day

The Chelsea Market creamery is offering a Ronnybrook farm-to-pint chocolate and vanilla swirl packed into an actual kitchen sink with whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce and fried oreos. “We’re always eager to tell our story about our menu since we make all of our sauces in house and source our dairy straight from Ronnybrook Farms, and thought this would be a fun way to combine everything into one massive treat! Plus, since Labor Day is around the corner, it’s a great time to indulge and not have to worry about bikini season.,” says owner/chef Harris Mayer-Selinger.

Creamline