Krispy Kreme is Finally Teaming Up With Nutella

If you're a true culinary innovator or just have zero shame, there's a good chance you've already dipped a doughnut in some Nutella. But Krispy Kreme wants to cut out the middle man to your diabetic coma by enticing you to become addicted to their latest mashup, the Nutty Cocoa Ring. If that sounds a little too much like a convenience store snack cake, let me clear things up for you: it's a Nutella doughnut.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Related: 11 Reasons to Cook With Nutella

The classic Krispy Kreme doughnut is topped with Nutella, sprinkled with hazelnut bits and drizzled with some chocolate icing for good measure. And by good measure, I mean to lock onto you with a deliciously sweet tractor beam that will deliver you directly to your local store where these tasty buggers are available now. As Krispy Kreme themselves admit, it's "the easiest sell ever."

Still no word on when a Reese's doughnut will hit our shores, but Americans can keep dreaming and drooling over these new Nutella-fied versions until then. No complaints.