Krispy Kreme's Newest Holiday Doughnuts Are Probably Fattening Up Santa

They're back! And no, we're not just talking about Rudolph and his eight adorably-named reindeer friends.

Krispy Kreme has unveiled its holiday line-up of doughnuts, along with a winter beverage that aims to squash pumpkin spice latte season for good.

The new Melted Snowman Doughnut is filled with signature Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated with a chocolate and candy version of the most pitiful Frosty you've ever seen. (It's not like taking a bite out of his head is going to make him any cuter).

If murder in dessert form doesn't tickle your fancy, a faceless hot cocoa Kreme-filled Santa's Belly may be up your alley. The doughnut returns after a popular run in 2015.

Ho, Ho, Holiday Doughnuts! Swing by and pick up some delicious holiday treats at shops in US/CAN. pic.twitter.com/0fFjUQfJNH — krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 28, 2016

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated addition to the holiday menu is the Toffee Mocha coffee beverage, because who wouldn't want to sip on a Heath bar in liquid form?

All options are available at Krispy Kreme's US and Canada locations, so feel free to add the trifecta to your list of must-try, diabetes-inducing treats. We know Santa's probably ordered a dozen to prep for the 12 days of Christmas.