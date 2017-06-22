Krispy Kreme's Newest Holiday Doughnuts Are Probably Fattening Up Santa

They're back! And no, we're not just talking about Rudolph and his eight adorably-named reindeer friends.
Krispy Kreme has unveiled its holiday line-up of doughnuts, along with a winter beverage that aims to squash pumpkin spice latte season for good.
Related: DOUGHNUT-LOVING SHAQUILLE O'NEAL NOW OWNS A KRISPY KREME, OBVIOUSLY
The new Melted Snowman Doughnut is filled with signature Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated with a chocolate and candy version of the most pitiful Frosty you've ever seen. (It's not like taking a bite out of his head is going to make him any cuter).
If murder in dessert form doesn't tickle your fancy, a faceless hot cocoa Kreme-filled Santa's Belly may be up your alley. The doughnut returns after a popular run in 2015.
Perhaps the most highly-anticipated addition to the holiday menu is the Toffee Mocha coffee beverage, because who wouldn't want to sip on a Heath bar in liquid form?
All options are available at Krispy Kreme's US and Canada locations, so feel free to add the trifecta to your list of must-try, diabetes-inducing treats. We know Santa's probably ordered a dozen to prep for the 12 days of Christmas.