Krispy Kreme's Newest Holiday Doughnuts Are Probably Fattening Up Santa

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

They're back! And no, we're not just talking about Rudolph and his eight adorably-named reindeer friends. 

Krispy Kreme has unveiled its holiday line-up of doughnuts, along with a winter beverage that aims to squash pumpkin spice latte season for good. 

The new Melted Snowman Doughnut is filled with signature Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated with a chocolate and candy version of the most pitiful Frosty you've ever seen. (It's not like taking a bite out of his head is going to make him any cuter).

If murder in dessert form doesn't tickle your fancy, a faceless hot cocoa Kreme-filled Santa's Belly may be up your alley. The doughnut returns after a popular run in 2015. 

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated addition to the holiday menu is the Toffee Mocha coffee beverage, because who wouldn't want to sip on a Heath bar in liquid form? 

All options are available at Krispy Kreme's US and Canada locations, so feel free to add the trifecta to your list of must-try, diabetes-inducing treats. We know Santa's probably ordered a dozen to prep for the 12 days of Christmas. 

