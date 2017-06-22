Krispy Kreme Giving Away Halloween Treat: Free Doughnuts!

© Newscast / Alamy
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Not enough companies get into the Halloween spirit. Sure, they’ll pull a bunch of cotton cobwebs around the store and sell you all sorts of orange and black crap. But what about the essence of Halloween? The handing out of free sugary snacks.

This year, Krispy Kreme’s got you covered. According to their Facebook page, participating stores will offer a free doughnut—including the Ghostbusters doughnut for all of you who were worried—to anyone who stops by in costume on Halloween.

If you truly want to get into the trick-or-treating spirit, I see no reason you couldn’t grab a pillowcase and drive from Krispy Kreme to Krispy Kreme, filling your sack until you’ve gotten enough free doughnuts to eat yourself comatose. (Though if anyone from Krispy Kreme asks, you didn’t get that idea from me.)

Just don’t try the stores in Albany, Georgia; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; or Uncasville, Connecticut. Those locations aren’t participating. That’s the corporate equivalent of turning off all your lights and sitting in a dark bedroom watching TV, hoping no one rings your doorbell.

Related: Best Doughnut Shops on Instagram 
Ultimate Doughnut Duel: Dunkin' Donuts vs Krispy Kreme 
A Decadent Caramel Corn Doughnut You Can Make At Home

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up