Krispy Kreme Giving Away Halloween Treat: Free Doughnuts!

Not enough companies get into the Halloween spirit. Sure, they’ll pull a bunch of cotton cobwebs around the store and sell you all sorts of orange and black crap. But what about the essence of Halloween? The handing out of free sugary snacks.

This year, Krispy Kreme’s got you covered. According to their Facebook page, participating stores will offer a free doughnut—including the Ghostbusters doughnut for all of you who were worried—to anyone who stops by in costume on Halloween.

If you truly want to get into the trick-or-treating spirit, I see no reason you couldn’t grab a pillowcase and drive from Krispy Kreme to Krispy Kreme, filling your sack until you’ve gotten enough free doughnuts to eat yourself comatose. (Though if anyone from Krispy Kreme asks, you didn’t get that idea from me.)

Just don’t try the stores in Albany, Georgia; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; or Uncasville, Connecticut. Those locations aren’t participating. That’s the corporate equivalent of turning off all your lights and sitting in a dark bedroom watching TV, hoping no one rings your doorbell.

