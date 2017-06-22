Kraft Singles Are Causing Confusion with New Nutritious Designation

When you think of proper nutrition and a healthy diet, you probably think of American cheese, right? Oh you don’t? Well, maybe you should. Kraft Singles regular and two percent American cheese has been chosen as the first product to bear a new “Kids Eat Right” logo created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, “the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.”

If you think the key ingredient in your grilled cheese is a strange choice to receive the first endorsement of a group that represents 75,000 nutritionists and dieticians, you’re not alone. In fact, there’s even debate whether Kraft’s use of the logo constitutes an endorsement from the organization at all.

Looking into the matter, the New York Times got two different stories. While Kraft proclaims it received an endorsement from the organization, the academy’s executive director Mark Beth Whalen attempted to parse the language. She told the Times, “The Kids Eat Right logo on Kraft Singles packaging identifies the brand as a proud supporter of Kids Eat Right.”

At this point it’s unclear how exactly Kraft singles earned their seal, but either way it’s causing a bit of an uproar. Casey Hinds of USHealthyKids.org was “shocked” this would be the first product to be endorsed and found the label “confusing” no matter what the reasoning was. Meanwhile, Andy Bellatti of Dietitians for Professional Integrity believed working with Kraft is an odd choice as the academy has been criticized for being in bed with big food producers in the past.

Regardless of whether it constitutes a sponsorship or an endorsement, the logo will be on Kraft Singles in grocery stores soon.

