This Knife Toasts Bread as It Slices

Any inventor worth his salt is as equal part mad scientist as he is skilled engineer. YouTube’s Colin Furze seems to have plenty of the former and just enough of the latter to pull off crazy inventions, like this knife that toasts bread while it slices it.

Furze has built up a following of over a million YouTube subscribers with crazy projects including a jet bicycle and DIY versions of X-men weapons. For his latest project, he decided to try to tackle a viewer’s comment challenging him to make a knife so hot it could toast as it cuts.

The Toasting Knife gets demoed in the video above, and surprisingly, Furze said that making one isn’t as hard as it sounds. He even made a second video showing off exactly how it was done. All you need is a microwave transformer and… OK, maybe it’s not as easy as he says it is. He lost me at microwave transformer.

Regardless, it’s a pretty cool invention. And one that once again proves that good things always come from YouTube comments.

