Kiss Your Hangover Bye Bye with some Fried Bacon and Cheddar

Where: The Red Cat, NYC

What: Bacon-cheese anything makes for a first-class hangover cure, but the bacon-cheddar fritters at The Red Cat goes one better—with a deep-fryer. These fritters contain a healthy portion of crisped-up bacon and Vermont white cheddar, and come out crunchy, golden brown, and ready to be dipped in maple syrup. Sweet, savory, fried: can't go wrong.

Wash it down with: The house Bloody Mary is never a bad option, but if bubbly is more your style, go for the Sunrise Sparkler, a much-improved mimosa variation with aperol, grapefruit liqueur, orange, and sparkling wine.

