At King's County Imperial the Best Pancakes Don't Have to Be Sweet

Where: Kings County Imperial, Williamsburg, Brooklyn

What: Anyone who's ever had a great scallion pancake at a Chinese restaurant—flaky, crispy, oh-so-deliciously greasy—can understand their appeal as a hangover cure. That's the logic behind brunch at Kings County Imperial, where scallion pancakes are only one of the enticing options; sunny-side or scrambled eggs plus 5-spice chili paste completes the plate.

Wash it down with: The King's Bloody Mary, spiked with soy sauce that's made custom for the restaurant.

