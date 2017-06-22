This Is the Kind of All-Day Breakfast We Really Want

For those of you sick of hearing about McDonald’s all-day breakfast, I have the solution for you: My burger-ized breakfast sandwich, with everything made from scratch right down to the condiments. Mornings, whatever time of day you decide to eat this, just got a lot more delicious.

Breakfast Sandwich Burgers with Maple Bacon & Homemade Ketchup

Makes 4 Sandwiches

Ingredients

For the sandwiches:

4 English muffins

1 lb ground chuck

8 slices of bacon

2 tablespoons maple syrup

4 slices old cheddar cheese

4 free range eggs

2 tablespoons of butter, divided

1 large heirloom tomato, sliced

1 cup greens (arugula or micro greens)

For the homemade ketchup:

(Makes 3 1/2 cups, and perfect to stock your fridge)

1 x 28 ounce an of diced tomatoes

1 can of tomato paste

1 large red onion, diced

1 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup grape seed oil

1 1/2 tablespoons nutmeg

1 tablespoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon allspice

2 bay leaves

Salt & pepper, to taste

Instructions

First, get your ketchup cracking. Combine all of your ketchup ingredients in a large saucepan pan, and heat over medium. Bring to a simmer, and let the ketchup bubble away for about 30 minutes, until reduced by half and thickened. Remove from the heat, and remove your bay leaves. Allow the ketchup to cool for about 30 minutes, then puree in a blender. This recipe makes about 3 1/2 cups of ketchup, so you'll be well stocked.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper, and lay out your bacon. Baste the bacon with 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, and bake, turning half way through, for 30 minutes.

Heat 2 large frying pans, one over medium and the other over medium low heat. Shape your beef into 4 equal burger patties, and place a thumb print in the center to help stop them shrinking. Season both sides with salt & pepper, and fry for 3 - 4 minutes per side in the pan heated to medium, until cooked through. Place a slice of cheddar cheese on each patty, and transfer to the oven to melt (about 3 minutes).

When you flip your burgers, drop 1 tablespoon of butter in the second pan. When the butter has melted, crack in your eggs, and fry until the whites are cooked through, but the yolks are nice and runny.

Build your burgers with a split English muffin, a burger patty, 2 slices of maple bacon, an egg, a slice of tomato and about 1/4 of greens. Top with a nice dollop of your homemade ketchup. Serve immediately.

