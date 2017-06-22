Kimchi Will Make Your Fries Exceptionally Happy

Not so long ago, if someone said, “Would you like some fermented cabbage with that?” your response probably would have been a frightened “no.” But kimchi has staked out a place as a diverse, delicious (albeit somewhat stinky) condiment topping for everything from bulgogi to burritos. Here, I paired it with gochujang pulled pork and homemade fries for an absolute flavor bomb.

Kimchi Pulled Pork Fries

Serves 4

For the fries

3 pounds baking potatoes (such as Russet)

Canola oil, for frying

Sea salt

For the pulled pork

1 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon gochujang

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

2 cloves of garlic, grated

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

For assembly

1/2 cup mayo

2 tablespoons Sriracha

2 teaspoons fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 cup kimchi, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Special equipment

Deep-fry thermometer

Directions

Wash, scrub and dry the potatoes; do not peel. Cut into 1/2-inch-thick batons, place into a large bowl and cover with cold water. Let stand for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 325°.

In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, gochujang, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and vinegar and stir together. Place pork tenderloin in a baking dish and cover with sauce. Roast for 1 1/2 hours, or until the pork is cooked through and falling apart. Turn off the oven.

Using two forks, shred the pork and mix together with the sauce that remains in the baking dish. Place the shredded pork back in the oven to keep warm.

Drain and dry the potatoes. In a deep, heavy pot, heat 3 inches of canola oil to 300° and, working in batches, fry for 6 to 7 minutes. Remove the partially cooked fries from the oil and place them on a wire rack. Increase oil temperature to 375° and fry until golden brown and crispy (4 to 5 minutes). Place cooked fries in a bowl lined with a paper towel and season with sea salt.

Mix together mayo, Sriracha and lime juice in a small bowl. Top cooked fries with pulled pork, 1 cup kimchi and sliced green onions. Serve with Sriracha mayo.

