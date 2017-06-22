Kimchi Fried Rice Will Kick Your Hangover To The Curb

Courtesy of Hopscotch
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Hopscotch, Oakland, CA

What: Eggs and pork—a time-honored Western hangover cure. But throw some kimchi in there and things get a lot more interesting. Chef Kyle Itani fries up brown rice with a housemade Napa cabbage-radicchio kimchi, with soy- and mirin-marinated soft-boiled eggs and a slowly braised pork belly. A little spice, a little meat, a ton of rib-sticking carbs: all your brunch food groups. 

Wash it down with: A Bloody Mary is always a good idea, but it's the Wasabi Bloody Mary that's a perfect match for this guy. 

