A Kimchi Cheesesteak Philadelphia Never Dreamed of

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

Kimchi is everywhere. French fries, burgers, eggs benedict—it’s inescapable and that’s just fine with us. Pair that kimchi with classic beef bulgogi, turn it into a cheesesteak, and you've entered next level comfort food territory.

Bulgogi Cheesesteak Subs

Makes 4 9-inch sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds sirloin steak
  • 3/4 cup pear, grated
  • 4 cloves of garlic, grated 
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
  • 1/2 cup red onion. sliced into thin half-moons 
  • 1 cup green cabbage, sliced into thin strips
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil 
  • 1 tablespoon gochujang hot sauce (or sriracha)

To build your sandwiches

  • 1 cup red bell pepper, julienned
  • 1 cup kimchi 
  • 4 9-inch sub rolls
  • 4 slices American cheese
  • 1/2 cup green onions, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • Fresh cilantro, to garnish 

Instructions

Remove any excess fat from your steak, and thinly slice against the grain into 1/4 inch thick pieces.

Mix pear, garlic, ginger, onion, cabbage, syrup, soy sauce, sesame oil and hot sauce in a bowl.

Place the beef into a freezer bag, and pour marinade over it and shake until meat is well coated.

Place in the fridge overnight (or for at least 4 hours). 

 

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. 

Heat a large grill pan over medium high, and get it smoking hot. Using a pair of tongs, place your beef mixture and red peppers in a single layer on the grill pan, turning every 30 seconds until cooked through (3 - 4 minutes). Remove the pan from the heat. 

Split your rolls, and spoon equal portions of the beef and vegetables into each bun. Cut your cheese slices into two pieces (making 8 slices). Top each sandwich with 2 slices of cheese, and place them into the oven for 3 - 4 minutes, until the cheese has melted. 

Top your sandwiches with 1/4 cup each of kimchi, and sprinkle over your sesame seeds. Top with fresh cilantro and serve. 

Related: Philadelphia's Best Sandwich Is Not a Cheesesteak 
The Science of Comfort Food 
Sandwiches Across America

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up