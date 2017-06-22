A Kimchi Cheesesteak Philadelphia Never Dreamed of

Kimchi is everywhere. French fries, burgers, eggs benedict—it’s inescapable and that’s just fine with us. Pair that kimchi with classic beef bulgogi, turn it into a cheesesteak, and you've entered next level comfort food territory.

Bulgogi Cheesesteak Subs

Makes 4 9-inch sandwiches

Ingredients

2 pounds sirloin steak

3/4 cup pear, grated

4 cloves of garlic, grated

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1/2 cup red onion. sliced into thin half-moons

1 cup green cabbage, sliced into thin strips

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon gochujang hot sauce (or sriracha)

To build your sandwiches

1 cup red bell pepper, julienned

1 cup kimchi

4 9-inch sub rolls

4 slices American cheese

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Fresh cilantro, to garnish

Instructions

Remove any excess fat from your steak, and thinly slice against the grain into 1/4 inch thick pieces.

Mix pear, garlic, ginger, onion, cabbage, syrup, soy sauce, sesame oil and hot sauce in a bowl.

Place the beef into a freezer bag, and pour marinade over it and shake until meat is well coated.

Place in the fridge overnight (or for at least 4 hours).

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a large grill pan over medium high, and get it smoking hot. Using a pair of tongs, place your beef mixture and red peppers in a single layer on the grill pan, turning every 30 seconds until cooked through (3 - 4 minutes). Remove the pan from the heat.

Split your rolls, and spoon equal portions of the beef and vegetables into each bun. Cut your cheese slices into two pieces (making 8 slices). Top each sandwich with 2 slices of cheese, and place them into the oven for 3 - 4 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Top your sandwiches with 1/4 cup each of kimchi, and sprinkle over your sesame seeds. Top with fresh cilantro and serve.

