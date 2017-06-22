This Is the Killer Lineup Coming to the Windy City Smokeout BBQ Festival

Fans of ribs, brisket and all other wonderful variations of smoked and grilled meat, get ready to loosen those belts. The Windy City Smokeout has just tipped us off to the all-star lineup for their third annual explosion of barbecue and country music in Chicago this summer.

The festival runs from July 10-12, and these are pitmasters who will be tending the coals and wood chips all weekend long:

Doug Psaltis and Christian Eckmann from Bub City in Chicago

Lee Ann Whippen from Chicago Q in Chicago

John Stage from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse, NY

Kelly Dallas from Hogapalooza in Little Rock, AR

Charlie McKenna and Quito McKenna from Lillie's Q in Chicago,

Michael Mixon from Jack’s New South in Braselton, GA

Skip Steele from Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis, MO

Scott Roberts from The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, TX

Barry Sorkin from Smoque in Chicago,

Leslie Scott from Ubons in Yazoo City, MS

To get tickets or for information head on over to the Smokeout website.

