KFC Is Making A Pizza With A Fried Chicken Crust Because This Is The World We Live In Now

It seems like KFC has taken a page out of Taco Bell's fried chicken-in-place-of-bread playbook with its latest creation: Chizza.

Featuring a fried chicken crust, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, ham, pineapple and KFC’s "special cheese sauce," the personal-sized Chizza is a culinary dream for those who love to combine fast foods and/or are under the influence of marijuana.

Unfortunately for us, the special creation is only available to Asia, which means we're currently stuck with only American items like Pizza Hut's grilled cheese stuffed pizza.

Perhaps if we take to social media and pressure the folks at KFC, they'll cave and give us what we deserve: more bizarre fast food pizza options. Because clearly there's never a bad idea when it comes to pizza.