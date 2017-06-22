KFC Still Thinks People Enjoy the Scent of Artificial Fried Chicken

Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

First they introduced the atrocity that is fried chicken-scented sunscreen and now, a "lucky" group from New Zealand will have their nostrils assaulted by KFC-inspired candles. 

The international fried chicken chain will be giving away the poultry-scented creations through a social media campaign that tasks fans with coming up with ideas for other merchandise. 

There's pretty much only one response we have to this marketing ploy and it's: 

Seriously, please put an end to anything KFC-scented (aside from actual food, obviously). The idea of smelling like something we immediately regret eating is not enticing. 

We're very well aware that we can simply not purchase these future products, but there's a good chance we'll walk by someone who did and that's just not fair to anyone with a nose. 

